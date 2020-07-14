Klitschko For Joining Kotsiubynske To Kyiv

The mayor of Kyiv, chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, advocates joining the urban-type settlement of Kotsiubynske to Kyiv.

The press service of the Kyiv City State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We consider Kotsiubynske to be part of Kyiv. Because the urban-type settlement is a kind of enclave in the capital and has no road connections with any other settlement. Kotsiubynske is not part of any of the administrative districts of Kyiv and is artificially subordinated in the fields of education and medicine to the Irpin City Council. But residents of Kotsiubynske use the social and communal infrastructure of the capital because they actually live in Kyiv. And they should have the same rights as Kyiv residents. Instead of going to Irpin for information and services," he said.

Klitschko added that the inhabitants of the village have long advocated the joining of Kotsiubynske to Kyiv, and the Kyiv City Council supported this desire.

"Today, some politicians are trying to lobby the joining of Kotsiubynske to Buchanskyi district, which is illogical neither from the territorial, nor infrastructural, nor from the socio-economic point of view. Now the decision to join Kotsiubynske to Kyiv is exclusively from the side of the parliament. And MPs should proceed solely from the interests of residents of Kotsiubynske, and not be guided by other considerations and motives," Klitschko said.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, 31 MPs proposing parliament to join the urban-type settlement of Kotsiubynske to Kyiv.