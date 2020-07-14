Number Of PCR-Tests Up 39.2% To 9,711, Number Of ELISA Up 3.8 Times To 13,394 On July 13 – Health Ministry

subscribe to newsletter
14 July 2020, Tuesday
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, Coronavirus test, COVID-19, PCR test, ELISA, ELISA test

On July 13, a total of 9,711 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, up 39.2% over July 12; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose 3.8 times over July 12 to 13,394.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 13, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received a total of 918 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

Since the start of the year, the number has made 103,031.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, a total of 6,976 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 32.1% over July 11; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 25.2% to 3,548.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on July 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was exceeded by the number of those, who recovered (638 vs 651).

On July 13, the share of new cases made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 12.

As at the morning of July 14, the number of active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) made 26,205, down 0.1% over July 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,254), Kyiv city (6,350) and Chernivtsi region (5,184).

