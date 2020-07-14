subscribe to newsletter
14 July 2020, Tuesday, 18:08
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry

Даша Зубкова
For a week, the list of countries into which Ukrainian tourists are allowed to enter has expanded from 23 to 25.

Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba announced this at a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“At the last briefing (July 7), I announced 23 countries where Ukrainians can go. Now there are 25 such countries,” he said.

The list of countries open for tourism has replenished with the Bahamas and Lebanon.

To travel to the Bahamas, one must have a negative coronavirus test done no more than 10 days ago.

Among the countries that were previously open to Ukrainians, Turkey, Egypt, Tunisia, Montenegro, Serbia, Albania, Northern Macedonia, Belarus, United Kingdom, the USA, Mexico and Korea are popular among tourists.

Seychelles, Burundi, Tanzania, Zambia, Kenya, Somalia, Ethiopia, South Sudan, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran are also open for Ukrainians.

The rules of entry into these countries are different: to some visa-free entry is allowed, and some require a visa, some of them do not require special conditions, the rest require quarantine.

Kuleba recalled that, depending on the situation with the coronavirus in Ukraine, foreign states are changing entry rules.

"The main criterion is the situation in Ukraine. If our situation is bad, the number of countries that Ukrainians can go to is limited. The better the situation at our place, the more countries open," he said.

Of the most popular tourist destinations among Ukrainians, entry without restrictions is currently allowed in Turkey (but an insurance policy is required), Serbia, Montenegro (however, a 14-day observation is required upon arrival from Serbia).

Croatia and Tunisia require negative results of the PCR ​​test and quarantine from 7 to 14 days.

