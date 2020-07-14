subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 22 To 3,090 On July 13
14 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:56 20
Events 2020-07-15T01:15:07+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 22 To 3,090 On July 13

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 22 To 3,090 On July 13

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, Kyiv region, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

On July 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 22 over July 12 to 3,090.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 13, the number of newly-infected people was 22 including two children.

One person was hospitalized, and the rest were staying in self-isolation.

A total of 85 people including seven children were discharged from hospitals.

No new lethal cases were registered on July 13.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received a total of 6,508 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

Medical observation has been established over 11,241 exposed persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42 to 3,068, and the number of deaths rose by one to 58.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on July 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was exceeded by the number of those, who recovered (638 vs 651).

On July 13, the share of new cases made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 12.

As at the morning of July 14, the number of active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) made 26,205, down 0.1% over July 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,254), Kyiv city (6,350) and Chernivtsi region (5,184).

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv Kyiv region Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 5...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decrease, Up 4....
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll
News
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll 18:18
Klitschko For Joining Kotsiubynske To Kyiv 18:14
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 39.2% To 9,711, Number Of ELISA Up 3.8 Times To 13,394 On July 13 – Health Ministry 18:11
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry 18:08
Kyiv Court Of Appeal Uphold Arrest Of Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Public Activist Handziuk 18:06
more news
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine 19:02
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October 14:18
Consumer Inflation In June Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 p.p. And Remained Smaller Compared With Forecast - NBU 14:12
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions 12:44
more news
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 13:55
Poland Re-Elects Duda As President 14:15
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October 14:18
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 3,068 On July 12, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58 19:00
more news
Klitschko For Joining Kotsiubynske To Kyiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok