Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 22 To 3,090 On July 13

On July 13, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 22 over July 12 to 3,090.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

On July 13, the number of newly-infected people was 22 including two children.

One person was hospitalized, and the rest were staying in self-isolation.

A total of 85 people including seven children were discharged from hospitals.

No new lethal cases were registered on July 13.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received a total of 6,508 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

Medical observation has been established over 11,241 exposed persons.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42 to 3,068, and the number of deaths rose by one to 58.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on July 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was exceeded by the number of those, who recovered (638 vs 651).

On July 13, the share of new cases made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 12.

As at the morning of July 14, the number of active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) made 26,205, down 0.1% over July 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,254), Kyiv city (6,350) and Chernivtsi region (5,184).