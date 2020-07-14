Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decrease, Up 4.2% To 638, New Lethal Cases Down 6.7% To 14 On July 13 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 After 3-Day Decrease, Up 4.2% To 638, New Lethal Cases Down 6.7% To 14 On July 13 – Hea

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

This follows from a statement by the Health Ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on July 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was exceeded by the number of those, who recovered (638 vs 651).

On July 13, the share of new cases made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 12.

As at the morning of July 14, the number of active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) made 26,205, down 0.1% over July 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,254), Kyiv city (6,350) and Chernivtsi region (5,184).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 4,740 cases of coronavirus infection, Zakarpattia region – 4,055 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,127, Kyiv region – 3,090, Volyn region – 3,080, Kharkiv region – 2,723, Ternopil region – 2,276, Odesa region – 2,258, Vinnytsia region – 2,148, Zhytomyr region – 1,542, and Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,146 cases.

A total of 909 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 765 cases – Donetsk region, 755 cases – Cherkasy region, 674 cases – Kirovohrad region, 622 cases – Zaporizhia region, 612 cases – Chernihiv region, 487 cases – Mykolayiv region, 341 cases – Sumy region, 334 cases – Poltava region, 205 cases – Kherson region and 95 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

On July 11, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 678 over July 10 to 53,521, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 10 to 1,383; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 15.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 59.3%.