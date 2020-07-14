subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukraine Disagrees With Iran’s Statement Saying UIA Plane Was Downed Due To Human Fault – Kuleba
14 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:50 23
Politics 2020-07-14T22:00:09+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukraine Disagrees With Iran’s Statement Saying UIA Plane Was Downed Due To Human Fault – Kuleba

Ukraine Disagrees With Iran’s Statement Saying UIA Plane Was Downed Due To Human Fault – Kuleba

Даша Зубкова
plane, plane crash, Iran, UIA, Dmytro Kuleba, UIA plane crash, Teheran

Foreign Affairs Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, states that for now Ukraine cannot agree with the statement by the Islamic Republic of Iran saying that the UIA plane was downed over Teheran as a result of a human fault.

The minister has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He added that there are many questions to the incident requiring the most objective answers.

Kuleba drew attention to the necessity for focusing on establishment of legal facts.

The minister also assured that Ukraine will do its best to draw Iran to responsibility in compliance with the terms of the international law despite the reason.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on January 8, the UIA plane (bill PS752) was downed not far from the airport of Teheran.

The incident took lives of all 167 passengers and nine crewmembers.

The passengers were representatives of seven countries, including 11 residents of Ukraine.

Больше новостей о: plane plane crash Iran UIA Dmytro Kuleba UIA plane crash Teheran

UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August
France Invites Ukraine To Take Part In Deciphering...
Iran To Pass Black Boxes From UIA Plane Downed In ...
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From ...
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll
News
43.7% Of Kyiv Residents Would Vote For Klitschko In Mayoral Election, 10.4% For Eurolab Owner Palchevskyi, 6.3% For Deputy Health Minister Liashko – Razumkov Center Poll 18:18
Klitschko For Joining Kotsiubynske To Kyiv 18:14
Number Of PCR-Tests Up 39.2% To 9,711, Number Of ELISA Up 3.8 Times To 13,394 On July 13 – Health Ministry 18:11
List Of Countries Open To Ukrainian Tourists Expanded Over Week From 23 To 25 - Foreign Ministry 18:08
Kyiv Court Of Appeal Uphold Arrest Of Kherson Regional Council Head Manher Suspected Of Ordering Assault On Public Activist Handziuk 18:06
more news
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine 19:02
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October 14:18
Consumer Inflation In June Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 p.p. And Remained Smaller Compared With Forecast - NBU 14:12
Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions 12:44
more news
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 13:55
Poland Re-Elects Duda As President 14:15
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October 14:18
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 3,068 On July 12, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58 19:00
more news
Klitschko For Joining Kotsiubynske To Kyiv
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok