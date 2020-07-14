Odesa Toughens Quarantine Restrictions

Odesa has toughened quarantine restrictions.

Press service of the Odesa City Council has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, on July 13, an extraordinary meeting of the city commission for industrial and environmental safety took place.

The commission recommended that the Main Department of the National Police on Odesa region; Main Department of the State Service of Ukraine for Food Safety and Consumer Protection in Odesa region; department for development of consumer market and protection of consumer rights; department of transport, communication and traffic organization to hold an awareness campaign and control the implementation of the Cabinet’s demands.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 14, a total of 2,258 coronavirus cases were registered in Odesa region.

On July 13, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 638 over July 12 to 54,771, and the number of deaths rose by 14 over July 12 to 1,412; at the same time, the number of new Covid-19 cases rose by 4.2%, and the number of lethal cases decreased by 6.7%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 14, there were 54,771 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,412 lethal cases; besides, 27,154 had recovered.

On July 13, a total of 638 new cases were registered, 651 people recovered, and 14 people died.

Therefore, on July 13, the indicator of newly-infected people was exceeded by the number of those, who recovered (638 vs 651).

On July 13, the share of new cases made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 12.

As at the morning of July 14, the number of active sick (less those, who have recovered and died) made 26,205, down 0.1% over July 13.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (7,254), Kyiv city (6,350) and Chernivtsi region (5,184).

Besides, Rivne region has registered a total of 4,740 cases of coronavirus infection, Zakarpattia region – 4,055 cases, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,127, Kyiv region – 3,090, Volyn region – 3,080, Kharkiv region – 2,723, Ternopil region – 2,276, Odesa region – 2,258, Vinnytsia region – 2,148, Zhytomyr region – 1,542, and Dnipropetrovsk region - 1,146 cases.