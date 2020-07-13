subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.1% To 6,976, Number Of ELISA Down 25.2% To 3,548 On July 12 – Health Ministry
13 July 2020, Monday, 19:08
Ukrainian news
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.1% To 6,976, Number Of ELISA Down 25.2% To 3,548 On July 12 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
On July 12, a total of 6,976 polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) were conducted, down 32.1% over July 11; and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) decreased by 25.2% to 3,548.

Health Minister, Maksym Stepanov, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Since the start of the year, a total of 803,657 polymerase chain reaction tests and 353,717 enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays have been made.

On July 12, the virology laboratory of the Public Health Center under the Health Ministry of Ukraine received 679 reports on suspicion of Covid-19.

Since the start of 2020, such number has made 102,113.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 10, the number of polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) decreased by 4.6% over July 9 to 12,525, and the number of enzyme-linked immunosorbent assays (ELISA) rose by 3.1% over July 9 to 14,594.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 13, there were 54,133 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,398 lethal cases; besides, 26,503 had recovered.

A total of 612 new cases were registered on July 12, besides, 585 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (612 vs 385).

The share of new cases as at July 12 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 11.

\As at the morning of July 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,232, up 0.8% over July 12.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (7,107), Kyiv city (6,238) and Chernivtsi region (5,161) since the start of the epidemic.

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 6,238 On July 12 – Klitschko
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine
