Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine

Hungary has identified the need for 14-day quarantine for those citizens who are allowed to enter the country from Ukraine.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the website of the Hungarian government on July 12.

"The government decided to classify countries into three categories - red, yellow and green - in terms of the severity of the situation with the coronavirus, and accordingly limits border crossings... From European countries, Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Belarus, Kosovo, Northern Macedonia, Moldova, Montenegro and Ukraine as the only neighboring country fall into the red category," the statement reads.

As before, of the citizens of Ukraine, only parents or spouses of Hungarian citizens have the right to enter.

However, according to the new rules, Hungarian citizens or their Ukrainian relatives who come from Ukraine will be subject to a medical examination and will have to undergo a two-week quarantine.

Instead of passing quarantine, one can provide two negative tests for coronavirus, made no earlier than 5 days before entering the territory of Hungary with an interval of 48 hours.

Testing costs until August 1 will be covered by the Hungarian government, and after August 1, this will be an obligation for those entering.

In exceptional cases that deserve special consideration, the police may exempt from compulsory home quarantine.

"Citizens of countries falling into the red category are not allowed to enter Hungary. Transit passenger and cargo transportation are an exception to these rules, as well as official trips. At the same time, medical examinations can be carried out in these cases," the statement reads.

Hungary will review the lists of countries every Wednesday, but if in one of them the situation deteriorates sharply, then measures will be taken immediately.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, Poland resumed 14-day quarantine for those who are allowed to enter the country from Ukraine.

Croatia introduced the presence of a coronavirus test or mandatory 14-day self-isolation for Ukrainians who are allowed to enter the country, including for tourism purposes.