Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 3,068 On July 12, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58

The number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42 over July 11 to 3,068, and the number of deaths rose by 1 to 58 as of July 12.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

During the day, 18 people were discharged from hospitals, including 1 child.

Over the entire period of the epidemic, 1,840 people recovered, including 160 children aged 6 months to 17 years.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 11, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 40 over July 10 to 3,026, and the number of deaths remained at to 57 as of July 12.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 13, there were 54,133 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,398 lethal cases; besides, 26,503 had recovered.

A total of 612 new cases were registered on July 12, besides, 585 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (612 vs 385).

The share of new cases as at July 12 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 11.

As at the morning of July 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,232, up 0.8% over July 12.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (7,107), Kyiv city (6,238) and Chernivtsi region (5,161) since the start of the epidemic.