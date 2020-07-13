subscribe to newsletter
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus

India has provided Ukraine 50,000 Omvir capsules as humanitarian aid in fighting the COVID-19 coronavirus.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Health announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"Ukraine has received a batch of Omvir antiviral drugs, which are used to treat patients with the COVID-19 coronavirus infection, as humanitarian aid from the Republic of India. This batch of medication will be sufficient for treating about 5,000 patients," the statement said.

According to the statement, the batch consists of 50,000 ampoules of the drug.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, India provided over 30,000 tablets of the hydroxychloroquine antiviral drug to Ukraine as humanitarian aid in fighting coronavirus in May.

Ukraine is testing four coronavirus drugs (Amizon, Amiksin, Corvitin, and Bioven).

India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus
