Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October

Wizz Air company (Hungary) intends to launch flights from Odesa to Abu Dhabi (the United Arab Emirates) from October 1.

This follows from the ticket booking system of the company, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The ticket cost starts from USD 56.43.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Wizz Air also intends to launch flights from Odesa to three Italian cities from March 2021.