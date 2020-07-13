subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
13 July 2020, Monday, 14:15 12
Politics 2020-07-13T21:30:06+03:00
Ukrainian news
Poland Re-Elects Duda As President

Poland Re-Elects Duda As President

Даша Зубкова
elections, election, President, Poland, presidential election, Andrzej Duda, Duda, Rafal Trzaskowski

The Republic of Poland has re-elected Andrzej Duda as its President.

This follows from the data of the national election commission of Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Duda received 51.22% of votes from 99.84% of presidential election protocols.

Warsaw city mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski received 48.78% (9.9 million votes).

The voters turnover in the second round made 68.12%.

Duda has been Polish President since 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Duda cancelled his visit to Ukraine over the coronavirus pandemic.

Больше новостей о: elections election President Poland presidential election Andrzej Duda Duda Rafal Trzaskowski

Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland F...
Zelenskyy Will Pay Official Visit To Poland And Ta...
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education...
29.3% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Servant Of Peop...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 6,238 On July 12 – Klitschko
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus
News
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.1% To 6,976, Number Of ELISA Down 25.2% To 3,548 On July 12 – Health Ministry 19:08
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Up 56 To 6,238 On July 12 – Klitschko 19:05
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine 19:02
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 3,068 On July 12, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 58 19:00
India Sends Ukraine 50,000 Omvir Capsules For Fighting Coronavirus 18:57
more news
Consumer Inflation In June Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 p.p. And Remained Smaller Compared With Forecast - NBU 14:12
Council Of Europe Consultant Furnemont Considers Procedure Of Appointment Of National Broadcasting Council Members In Bill On Media Politisized 12:18
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 13:55
Poland Re-Elects Duda As President 14:15
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 9.7% To 612 On July 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 36.4% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:58
more news
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 13:55
Poland Re-Elects Duda As President 14:15
Wizz Air To Launch Flights From Odesa To UAE From October 14:18
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 9.7% To 612 On July 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 36.4% To 15 – Health Ministry 13:58
Consumer Inflation In June Below Target Range Of 5% ± 1 p.p. And Remained Smaller Compared With Forecast - NBU 14:12
more news
Hungary Sets 14-Day Quarantine For Arrivals From Ukraine
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok