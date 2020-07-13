Poland Re-Elects Duda As President

The Republic of Poland has re-elected Andrzej Duda as its President.

This follows from the data of the national election commission of Poland, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Duda received 51.22% of votes from 99.84% of presidential election protocols.

Warsaw city mayor, Rafal Trzaskowski received 48.78% (9.9 million votes).

The voters turnover in the second round made 68.12%.

Duda has been Polish President since 2015.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in April, Duda cancelled his visit to Ukraine over the coronavirus pandemic.