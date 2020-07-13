Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 9.7% To 612 On July 12, Number Of New Lethal Cases Rose By 36.4% To 15 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 3rd Day In Row, Down 9.7% To 612 On July 12, Number Of New Lethal Case

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 13, there were 54,133 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,398 lethal cases; besides, 26,503 had recovered.

A total of 612 new cases were registered on July 12, besides, 585 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (612 vs 385).

The share of new cases as at July 12 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 11.

As at the morning of July 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,232, up 0.8% over July 12.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (7,107), Kyiv city (6,238) and Chernivtsi region (5,161) since the start of the epidemic.

Besides, Rivne region has registered 4,697 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,988 cases, Volyn region – 3,071, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 3,071, Kyiv region – 3,068, Kharkiv region – 2,677, Ternopil region – 2,260, Odesa region – 2,208, Vinnytsia region – 2,122, Zhytomyr region – 1,542, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,144 cases.

A total of 908 cases have been recorded in Khmelnytskyi region, 759 cases – Donetsk region, 754 cases – Cherkasy region, 674 cases – Kirovohrad region, 622 cases – Zaporizhia region, 608 cases – Chernihiv region, 482 cases – Mykolayiv region, 341 cases – Sumy region, 334 cases – Poltava region, 204 cases – Kherson region, and 93 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, on July 11, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 678 over July 10 to 53,521, and the number of deaths rose by 11 over July 10 to 1,383; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 15.3% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 59.3%.

On July 10, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 800 over July 9 to 52,743, and the number of deaths rose by 27 over July 9 to 1,372; at the same time, the number of new cases fell by 2.3% and the number of new lethal cases increased by 50%.