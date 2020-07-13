7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 13, seven regions of Ukraine were non-compliant with criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, as at July 13, the criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (59.64%).

The indicator of testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (21.75) and Chernihiv region (18.16).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (19.46%), Zakarpattia region (15.88%), Rivne region (12.53%), and Kharkiv region (11.10%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) was not met by Vinnytsia region (35.06%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 34.57%, the number of tests was 115.91 per hundred thousand people, the share of positive PCR-tests – 4.02%, and the incidence rate was 25.52%.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 12, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 612 over July 11 to 54,133, and the number of deaths rose by 15 over July 11 to 1,398; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.7% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 36.4%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 13, there were 54,133 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,398 lethal cases; besides, 26,503 had recovered.

A total of 612 new cases were registered on July 12, besides, 585 people recovered, and 15 people died.

Therefore, on July 12, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those, who recovered (612 vs 385).

The share of new cases as at July 12 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 11.

As at the morning of July 13, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 26,232, up 0.8% over July 12.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (7,107), Kyiv city (6,238) and Chernivtsi region (5,161) since the start of the epidemic.