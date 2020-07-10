87 Out Of 100 Transactions With Payment Cards Carried Out By Bank Transfer In May - NBU

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) states that in May 2020, 87 out of 100 transactions with payment cards were carried out by bank transfer.

The NBU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"55.5% - this is exactly the proportion of the volume of non-cash transactions with payment cards according to the results of May 2020. The indicator is even higher in terms of quantity - 87 out of 100 transactions with payment cards were carried out by bank transfer in May," the statement reads.

The NBU clarifies that it will publish statistics on the state of the card market on a monthly basis, and not once a quarter, as before.

This is due to the fact that in a year to date the frequency of providing statistical information by banks on payment cards has changed.

From now on, banks report to the regulator monthly (previously - quarterly).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2019, the number of illegal and damaging actions with payment cards decreased by a third to 72,000 year over year.