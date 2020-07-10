Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak

The next prisoner exchange will take place in the near future.

The Office of the President of Ukraine’s head Andrii Yermak announced this at a meeting with reporters, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“We have agreed to continue the exchange. I believe that the result will be another exchange, which will take place in the near future,” he said, commenting on the outcome of a meeting of political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries (Ukraine, Russia, Germany, and France).

According to Yermak, all the participants in the meeting confirmed the importance of holding the next summit of the Normandy Format leaders.

"Nobody denies that this summit should be held as soon as possible. Therefore, I believe that the summit should be held in the coming months," he said.

According to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, this requires fulfillment of all the relevant agreements, particularly the security agreements.

“I cannot say that we have an agreed position on all issues,” he said.

In particular, according to him, the issue regarding the areas of disengagement of forces and hardware remains open.

"Many issues have practically been agreed, but there is no final decision," he said.

Yermak expressed the hope that an agreement on measures that will lead to a sustainable ceasefire will be reached at the next meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group on resolution of the conflict in Donbas (Ukraine, Russia, and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe).

"Declarative ceasefires have been agreed many times, but we understand that we need an effective mechanism. We are very close to developing this mechanism with the help of our partners from Germany and France," he said.

The head of the Office of the President of Ukraine also said that a mine clearance plan had almost been agreed.

“We are very close to a result today,” he said.

According to him, a law on the characteristics of local self-government in the Donbas that provides for implementation of the “Steinmeier formula" has been presented at a meeting of the Trilateral Contact Group’s political subgroup.

"If the Ukraine-proposed formula for participation of representatives of [the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas] comes into effect, it will represent a powerful step toward beginning the drafting of the legislative acts stipulated in the ‘Minsk agreements’ and their subsequent submission to the parliament and presentation for a public debate," - said Yermak.

He once again emphasized that elections in the non-government-controlled territories in Donbas can take place only after all security issues are resolves issues and only in accordance with Ukrainian legislation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, political advisers to the leaders of the Normandy Format countries held a meeting in Berlin (Germany) on July 3.

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political adviser and deputy chief of staff Dmitry Kozak said on July 9 that he saw no reason for a meeting of the Normandy Format leaders in the foreseeable future if Ukraine adhered to its current position.

Kozak also described Ukraine’s proposal to negotiate with the representatives of Donbas that are included in the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group as anecdotal.

Journalists Denis Kazansky and Sergey Garmash, lawyer Vadim Goran, and physician Konstantin Libster have been appointed as permanent members of the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group as representatives of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions.