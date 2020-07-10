NBU Council Takes Note Of Proposal Of Board To Basics Of Monetary Policy For 2021

The Council of the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) took note of the proposals of the board on the basics of monetary policy for 2021.

Head of the NBU Council Bohdan Danilishin wrote about this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

It is noted that on July 10 a meeting of the Council of the National Bank took place, during which the proposals of the regulator’s board to the materials of the Basic Principles of Monetary Policy for 2021 and the medium term were taken into account in order to prepare the final draft, approval of it and submission to the Verkhovna Rada.

It is indicated that the corresponding document the Verkhovna Rada should approve in September 2020.

Also at the meeting, issues of assessing the reliability and effectiveness of the internal control system (ICS) at the National Bank were considered.

"The Verkhovna Rada recognized the internal control system of the National Bank as not fully meeting the criteria for the reliability and effectiveness of ICS, as defined by the regulation on the supervision of the internal control system," Danilishin stressed.

