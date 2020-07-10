Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company decided to resume running of another 9 suburban trains.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starting July 11, 9 more suburban trains will resume their running in the directions Korosten - Ovruch – Vystupovychi and Bakhmach - Snovsk.

Suburban trains No.6450 Korosten - Vystupovychi, No.6455 Vystupovychi - Korosten, No.6453 Vystupovychi - Korosten, No.6454 Korosten - Berezhest and No.6451 Berezhest – Korosten will run in the direction of Korosten - Ovruch – Vystupovychi.

The following suburban trains will run in the direction of Bakhmach - Snovsk: No.6501 Bakhmach - Snovsk, No.6502 Snovsk - Bakhmach, No.6503 Bakhmach - Snovsk, and No.6504 Snovsk - Bakhmach.

At present, 666 local trains run in Ukraine.

These suburban trains will have restrictions on the number of passengers; the use of personal protective equipment by passengers and railway workers will also be mandatory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the running of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

On July 8, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed running of 6 more suburban trains along the Zhmerynka - Hrechany route.