subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains
10 July 2020, Friday, 20:38 4
Politics 2020-07-10T20:41:35+03:00
Ukrainian news
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains

Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains

Даша Зубкова
Ukrzaliznytsia, railway, train, suburban trains

The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company decided to resume running of another 9 suburban trains.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Starting July 11, 9 more suburban trains will resume their running in the directions Korosten - Ovruch – Vystupovychi and Bakhmach - Snovsk.

Suburban trains No.6450 Korosten - Vystupovychi, No.6455 Vystupovychi - Korosten, No.6453 Vystupovychi - Korosten, No.6454 Korosten - Berezhest and No.6451 Berezhest – Korosten will run in the direction of Korosten - Ovruch – Vystupovychi.

The following suburban trains will run in the direction of Bakhmach - Snovsk: No.6501 Bakhmach - Snovsk, No.6502 Snovsk - Bakhmach, No.6503 Bakhmach - Snovsk, and No.6504 Snovsk - Bakhmach.

At present, 666 local trains run in Ukraine.

These suburban trains will have restrictions on the number of passengers; the use of personal protective equipment by passengers and railway workers will also be mandatory.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transport, as well as the running of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

On July 8, Ukrzaliznytsia resumed running of 6 more suburban trains along the Zhmerynka - Hrechany route.

Больше новостей о: Ukrzaliznytsia railway train suburban trains

Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister
News
87 Out Of 100 Transactions With Payment Cards Carried Out By Bank Transfer In May - NBU 20:47
Next Prisoner Exchange Will Take Place Soon – Yermak 20:44
NBU Council Takes Note Of Proposal Of Board To Basics Of Monetary Policy For 2021 20:42
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains 20:38
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister 20:36
more news
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve 13:15 Video
UIA Launches Charter Flights To Turkey And Egypt In Summer Navigation Period Of 2020 18:41
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:02
Biden Asked Poroshenko Not To Conduct Sabotage Operations In Russia – Derkach Records 18:34
Wizz Air Provides Ukrainians Detained At Athens Airport With Flight Back To Kyiv 18:39
more news
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector 14:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Klitschko 13:44
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry 14:42
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:46
UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August 14:50
more news
Ukrzaliznytsia Decides To Resume Running Of Another 9 Suburban Trains
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok