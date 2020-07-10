subscribe to newsletter
Georgia Conveys Concern To Ukraine Over Saakashvili’s Statements Via Ambassador And Foreign Minister

Даша Зубкова
Georgia has conveyed its concerns about statements made by the Executive Reform Committee’s head Mikheil Saakashvili to Ukraine through the Ukrainian ambassador and the Georgian foreign affairs minister.

This was announced in a statement on the website of the Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A meeting was held with Ukraine’s Ambassador Ihor Dolhov at the Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry. During the meeting, the Georgian side reaffirmed the strategic relations and friendship between Georgia and Ukraine and expressed concern at unacceptable statements about the Georgian government by a Ukrainian official," the statement said.

According to the Georgian Foreign Affairs Ministry, Saakashvili’s actions violated Georgian legislation and caused significant damage to relations between Georgia and Ukraine.

"Georgia expressed hope that Ukraine will evaluate this fact correctly and that both sides will make efforts to further develop relations," the statement said.

The ambassador promised to convey Georgia’s position to Ukraine.

"It should be noted that the Georgian foreign affairs minister also contacted his Ukrainian counterpart in connection with the statement made by Mikheil Saakashvili, and the Ukrainian foreign affairs minister expressed concern about the incident and promised his counterpart that he would clarify the situation," the statement said.

The Ukrainian Foreign Affairs Ministry did not report such a conversation.

On July 9, Saakashvili released a video message in which he called the Georgian authorities illegitimate.

Georgia has expressed outrage at such statements because Saakashvili holds an official position in the Ukrainian government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy appointed Saakashvili as the head of the Executive Reform Committee on May 7.

Georgia has recalled its Ambassador to Ukraine Teimuraz Sharashenidze for consultations because of the appointment of Saakashvili, a former president of Georgia who has been sentenced by to three years in prison in absentia for abuse of power.

Zelenskyy has described Georgia’s decision to recall its ambassador as a mistake and interference in Ukraine’s affairs, since Saakashvili is a Ukrainian citizen and has the right to hold office in the country.

