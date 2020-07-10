subscribe to newsletter
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko
10 July 2020, Friday, 14:52 11
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 9, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 118 over July 8 to 5,990, the number of newly-infected people includes four medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number also included 61 women aged 19-93; 48 men aged 18-84; four girls aged 1-6; and five boys aged 6-14.

17 patients were hospitalized, the rest of the newly-infected people are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 71 residents of the Ukrainian capital recovered on July 9, since the start of the epidemic, the number has made 2,033.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 24, Sviatoshynskyi district – 17, and Darnytskyi district – 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 93 over July 7 to 5,872, and the number of deaths rose by three to 122.

On July 9, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 819 over July 8 to 52,043, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 8 to 1,345; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 10, there were 52,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,345 lethal ones, 24,800 had recovered.

On July 9, a total of 819 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,016 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 9, the number of newly-registered cases decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (819 vs 1,016).

The share of new cases as at July 9 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 8.

The number of the active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 10 was 25,898, down 0.82% over July 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,763), Kyiv city (5,990) and Chernivtsi region (5,096).

