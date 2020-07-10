UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company intends to launch a new flight from Kyiv to Naples (the Italian Republic) in August.

The UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill is to be conducted on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

Besides, the company is expecting to fly from Odesa to Istanbul (the Republic of Turkey) on Fridays and Tel Aviv on Wednesdays and Sundays.

Domestically, the air company will fly to Odesa, Kherson and Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the UIA has launched charter flights to Turkey and the Arab Republic of Egypt for summer 2020.