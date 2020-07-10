subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry
10 July 2020, Friday, 14:42 10
Events 2020-07-10T19:30:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 9, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 819 over July 8 to 52,043, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 8 to 1,345; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 10, there were 52,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,345 lethal ones, 24,800 had recovered.

On July 9, a total of 819 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,016 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 9, the number of newly-registered cases decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (819 vs 1,016).

The share of new cases as at July 9 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 8.

The number of the active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 10 was 25,898, down 0.82% over July 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,763), Kyiv city (5,990) and Chernivtsi region (5,096).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded 4,454 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,734 cases, Kyiv region - 2 ,940, Volyn region – 2,932, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,915, Kharkiv region – 2,577, Ternopil region – 2,174, Odesa region – 2,108, Vinnytsia region – 2,060, Zhytomyr region – 1,512, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,137 cases.

A total of 881 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 751 cases – Donetsk region, 725 cases – Cherkasy region, 670 cases – Kirovohrad region, 610 cases – Zaporizhia region, 592 cases – Chernihiv region, 467 cases – Mykolayiv region, 33 cases – Sumy region, 330 cases – Poltava region, 203 cases – Kherson region and 90 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Regi...
Wizz Air Provides Ukrainians Detained At Athens Ai...
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education...
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector
News
Shmyhal Suggests Rada Appoint Ex-Chairperson Of State Space Agency Uruskyi As Vice Prime Minister For Industrial Sector 14:54
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko 14:52
UIA To Launch New Flight To Naples In August 14:50
7 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:46
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry 14:42
more news
Vladimir Putin and Petro Poroshenko. Photo by glavred.info
"Good, Vladimir Vladimirovich. I shake your hand" – Poroshenko to Putin two months after Debaltseve 13:15 Video
NABU, SAPO unable to explain to lawmakers what grounds used to open case against VAB Bank 15:05
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry 14:02
Ukraine Technically Not Ready For Remote Education – Zelenskyy 13:50
more news
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman 18:28
Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM 18:31
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 114 To 5,779, Including 5 Medical Workers On July 7 – Klitschko 18:33
Cabinet Terminates Ukraine-Russia Anti-Terrorism Cooperation Memorandum 18:36
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 118 Including 4 Medical Workers To 5,990 On July 9 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok