Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.3% To 18 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 4th Day In Row, Up 1.1% To 819 On July 9, Number Of Lethal Cases Down 14.

On July 9, the number of newly-registered cases of Covid-19 in Ukraine rose by 819 over July 8 to 52,043, and the number of deaths rose by 18 over July 8 to 1,345; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 1.1% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 14.3%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 10, there were 52,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases including 1,345 lethal ones, 24,800 had recovered.

On July 9, a total of 819 new coronavirus cases were registered, 1,016 people recovered, and 18 people died.

Therefore, on July 9, the number of newly-registered cases decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (819 vs 1,016).

The share of new cases as at July 9 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 8.

The number of the active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 10 was 25,898, down 0.82% over July 9.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of the coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,763), Kyiv city (5,990) and Chernivtsi region (5,096).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded 4,454 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,734 cases, Kyiv region - 2 ,940, Volyn region – 2,932, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,915, Kharkiv region – 2,577, Ternopil region – 2,174, Odesa region – 2,108, Vinnytsia region – 2,060, Zhytomyr region – 1,512, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,137 cases.

A total of 881 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 751 cases – Donetsk region, 725 cases – Cherkasy region, 670 cases – Kirovohrad region, 610 cases – Zaporizhia region, 592 cases – Chernihiv region, 467 cases – Mykolayiv region, 33 cases – Sumy region, 330 cases – Poltava region, 203 cases – Kherson region and 90 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.