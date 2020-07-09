subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 2,895 On July 8
09 July 2020, Thursday, 18:44
Events 2020-07-09T21:45:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 42 To 2,895 On July 8

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv region, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 42 over July 7 to 2,895.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of newly-registered cases was confirmed in Kyevo-Sviatoshynskyi district and Borodianka – 9 in each.

Also, 5 cases were recorded in Berezan, 4 cases in Boryspil, 3 in Vyshhorod and Obukhiv district – 3 in each in Irpin, Bila Tserkva, Fastiv, Kotsiubynske, and also in Bilotserkivskyi, Vyshhorod, Borodianka, Stavyschenskyi and Brovary districts - 1 in each.

On July 8, six coronavirus-infected people were hospitalized, and the rest are staying in self-isolation.

A total of 581 people have been hospitalized since the start of the epidemic.

1,650 people inclusive 143 children have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received 6,331 reports on suspicion of Covid-19, and 40 reports in the past 24 hours.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 44 over July 6 to 2,853.

On July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

As at the morning of July 9, there were 51,224 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,327 lethal cases; 23,784 patients had recovered.

On July 8, a total of 810 new coronavirus cases, 665 people recovered and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 8, the indicator of newly-infected people grew again and exceeded the number of those recovered (810 vs 665).

The share of new cases as at July 8 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 7.

As at the morning of July 9, the number of people currently being sick (less those, who recovered and died) was 26,113, up 0.48% over July 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,681), Kyiv city (5,872) and Chernivtsi region (5,074).

Больше новостей о: Kyiv region Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

