UIA Launches Charter Flights To Turkey And Egypt In Summer Navigation Period Of 2020

The Kyiv-based Ukraine International Airlines air company has launched charter flights to the Republic of Turkey and the Arab Republic of Egypt in the summer navigation period of 2020.

The UIA has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, it is planned to fly to Antalya from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Odesa, Zaporizhia; to Bodrum from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv; to Dalaman from Kyiv; to Hurghada from Kyiv, Kharkiv, Lviv, Zaporizhia; and to Sharm El Sheikh from Kyiv and Lviv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ukraine states that currently, the Ukrainians can travel to the United States, the United Kingdom, Albania, Slovenia, Turkey and Egypt.