  • Ukrzaliznytsia Opens Sale Of Tickets For Podilskyi Express
09 July 2020, Thursday, 18:37 9
Politics 2020-07-09T20:00:47+03:00
Даша Зубкова
The Ukrzaliznytsia joint-stock company has opened the sale of tickets for the train No.769/757-770/758 Kyiv - Kamianets-Podilskyi - Mohyliov-Podilskyi, known as the Podilskyi Express.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“From today, July 9, Ukrzaliznytsia has opened the sale of tickets for train No.769/757-770/758 Kyiv - Kamianets-Podilskyi - Mohyliov-Podilskyi. The train will stop in Vinnytsia, Zhmerynka, Khmelnytskyi and other cities,” the statement reads.

The running of the Podilskyi Express will resume on July 17; the first train leaves from Kyiv at 02:55 p.m. and arrives in Kamianets-Podilskyi at 10:49 p.m.

In paired dates, the train will include a group of cars following to Mohyliov-Podilskyi.

In the opposite direction, the train will run from July 18.

At the moment, there is a limit regarding the sale of tickets for this train - 50% of the total number of seats.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, from June 1, interregional passenger rail and road transportation, as well as the movement of long-distance trains, were resumed in Ukraine.

ok