8 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria – Health Ministry

As at July 9, eight regions of Ukraine were not compliant with the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; over the data available as at July 8, Lviv and Odesa regions were again declared compliant with the criteria; Chernihiv region did not meet them.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at the hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (62.95%).

The indicator of testing coverage rate (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (21.30) and Chernihiv region (17.41).

Besides, the indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (19.50%), Zakarpattia region (14.83%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.51%), Rivne region (13.79%), and Kharkiv region (11.50%).

The criterion of the incidence rate over the previous week (must not exceed 10%) was not met by Donetsk region (27.12%), and Ternopil region (66.33%).

The occupancy of hospital beds in the city of Kyiv made 35.58%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people there was 113.45, the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests was 4.05%, and the incidence rate was 34.91%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 8, nine regions of Ukraine did not meet the June 22-updated criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and in compliance with the data available as at July 7, Lviv region was again declared as being non-compliant with the criteria, and Chernihiv region met them.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

As at the morning of July 9, there were 51,224 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,327 lethal cases; 23,784 patients had recovered.

On July 8, a total of 810 new coronavirus cases, 665 people recovered and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 8, the indicator of newly-infected people grew again and exceeded the number of those recovered (810 vs 665).

The share of new cases as at July 8 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 7.

As at the morning of July 9, the number of people currently being sick (less those, who recovered and died) was 26,113, up 0.48% over July 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,681), Kyiv city (5,872) and Chernivtsi region (5,074).