  • Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August
09 July 2020
Russia Seeing No Grounds To Hold Normandy Format Leaders Meeting In August

Deputy head of the presidential administration of Russia, Dmitry Kozak, does not see any grounds to hold a meeting of the leaders in the Normandy Format (with the participation of Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) in August 2020.

He said this in an interview for the TASS news agency, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Kozak added that the summit can be appropriate only in case all decisions of the previous meetings are fulfilled.

At the same time, he said that so far, one of the agreements from the summit in Paris in December 2019 has not been implemented.

On July 3, political advisors of the Normandy Format leaders had a meeting in Berlin (Germany).

Russian President Vladimir Putin’s political advisor is Kozak and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s one is Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Kozak calls anecdotic the proposal of Ukraine to hold negotiations with Ukraine-appointed representatives of Donbas to its delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine.

