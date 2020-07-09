Economy Ministry Estimates GDP Fall In 5M At 5.9%

The Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry has estimated the gross domestic product fall in the first five months of 2020 at 5.9%.

This follows from the data provided by the ministry, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the National Bank of Ukraine, the business activity expectations index in May rose to 37 points from 29.9 points in April, though the level of the indicator of less than 50 shows pessimistic sentiments of the businesses.

At the same time, negative impact of the Covid-19 spread in the world and some constraining factors of the previous periods, constrained the development of most of types of the economic activity.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Economy, Trade and Agriculture Ministry notes that the level of the black economy in 2019 decreased by 3 percentage points to 28% over 2018.