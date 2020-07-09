Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 93 To 5,872 On July 8, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 122 – Kl

On July 8, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 93 over July 7 to 5,872, and the number of deaths rose by three to 122.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Telegram, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The overall number of newly-infected people included 34 women aged 22-71; 50 men aged 20-76; three girls aged 8-15; and six boys aged 1 month – 16).

20 patients were hospitalized, and the rest of the infected people are staying in self-isolation.

On July 8, a total of 62 residents of Kyiv recovered, and since the start of the epidemic, the number of those recovered has made 1,962.

The largest number of cases was registered in Darnytskyi district – 27, Desnianskyi district – 15, Holosiivskyi district – 10, Obolonskyi district – 10, and Shevchenkivskyi district – 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 114 to 5,779.

On July 8, the number of newly-registered Covid-19 cases in Ukraine rose by 810 over July 7 to 51,224, and the number of newly-registered deaths rose by 21 over July 7 to 1,327; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 0.37% and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 8.7%.

As at the morning of July 9, there were 51,224 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,327 lethal cases; 23,784 patients had recovered.

On July 8, a total of 810 new coronavirus cases, 665 people recovered and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 8, the indicator of newly-infected people grew again and exceeded the number of those recovered (810 vs 665).

The share of new cases as at July 8 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 7.

As at the morning of July 9, the number of people currently being sick (less those, who recovered and died) was 26,113, up 0.48% over July 8.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,681), Kyiv city (5,872) and Chernivtsi region (5,074).