Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 114 To 5,779, Including 5 Medical Workers On July 7 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 114 To 5,779, Including 5 Medical Workers On July 7 – Kl

On July 7, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 114 over July 6 to 5,779, including 5 medical workers.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, announced this during a briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 46 women aged 22-84; 61 men aged 18-75; three girls aged 4-13; and four boys aged from 2 months to 13 years.

21 patients were hospitalized on July 7, and the rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On July 7, a total of 52 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,900 resident of the Ukrainian capital have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Darnytskyi district – 20, Dniprovskyi district – 19, and Desnianskyi district – 16.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 63 over July 5 to 5,665, and the number of deaths rose by three to 119.

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 8, there were 50,414 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,306 lethal cases.

Besides, a total of 23,119 patients had recovered.

On July 7, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 926 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on July 7, the indicator of newly-infected people decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 926).

The share of new cases as at July 7 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 6.

As at the morning of July 8, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 25,989, down 0.54% over July 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (6,562), Kyiv city (5,779) and Chernivtsi region (5,051).