subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko
08 July 2020, Wednesday, 18:26 12
Politics 2020-07-08T22:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko

Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko

Даша Зубкова
Poroshenko, court, Petro Poroshenko, former President, OPG, preventive measure

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has decided not to consider the Office of the Prosecutor General’s request to determine the preventive measure to be taken against former president Petro Poroshenko.

Judge Serhii Vovk made this decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court decided not to consider the request because the investigation of the relevant case against Poroshenko has already been completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation of the criminal proceedings that were launched against Poroshenko on suspicion of instigating the illegal appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko court Petro Poroshenko former President OPG preventive measure

Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poro...
34.6% Of Ukrainians Would Vote For Zelenskyy, 11.4...
3 Cases Against Poroshenko Dismissed In Absence Of...
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constituti...
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko
Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM
News
Cabinet Terminates Ukraine-Russia Anti-Terrorism Cooperation Memorandum 18:36
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 114 To 5,779, Including 5 Medical Workers On July 7 – Klitschko 18:33
Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM 18:31
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman 18:28
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
more news
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office 17:46
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Cabinet Allows Theaters And Nightclubs To Operate Until 11 PM 18:31
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko 18:26
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman 18:28
more news
Cabinet Appoints Ukrainian-Language Teacher Kremin As Language Ombudsman
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok