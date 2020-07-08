Court Refuses To Consider Preventive Measure Against Poroshenko

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has decided not to consider the Office of the Prosecutor General’s request to determine the preventive measure to be taken against former president Petro Poroshenko.

Judge Serhii Vovk made this decision, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The court decided not to consider the request because the investigation of the relevant case against Poroshenko has already been completed.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation has completed the investigation of the criminal proceedings that were launched against Poroshenko on suspicion of instigating the illegal appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service.