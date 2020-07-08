SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have detained an agent of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) suspected of an attempt to blow up cisterns containing ammonia in the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot Association enterprise in Luhansk region.

Press service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The suspect was detained during his attempt to take two rockets launchers and missiles.

