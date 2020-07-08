subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region
08 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:32 9
Events 2020-07-08T13:34:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region

SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region

Даша Зубкова
Federal Security Service, Security Service of Ukraine, Severodonetsk Azot Association, SSU, ammonia, blow up, Luhansk regions

Representatives of the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) have detained an agent of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSS) suspected of an attempt to blow up cisterns containing ammonia in the territory of the Severodonetsk Azot Association enterprise in Luhansk region.

Press service of the SSU has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The suspect was detained during his attempt to take two rockets launchers and missiles.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the SSU has detained a curator of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) heads in Kyiv.

Больше новостей о: Federal Security Service Security Service of Ukraine Severodonetsk Azot Association SSU ammonia blow up Luhansk regions

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry
News
SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region 13:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry 13:17
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 13:13
NACP Hands 2 Administrative Protocols Over To Zelenskyy Over Non-Declaration Of Considerable Changes In Property 13:11
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10 13:05
more news
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry 12:53
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok