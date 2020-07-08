subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry
08 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:17 9
Events 2020-07-08T14:30:02+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 8, there were 50,414 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,306 lethal cases.

Besides, a total of 23,119 patients had recovered.

On July 7, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 926 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on July 7, the indicator of newly-infected people decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 926).

The share of new cases as at July 7 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 6.

As at the morning of July 8, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 25,989, down 0.54% over July 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (6,562), Kyiv city (5,779) and Chernivtsi region (5,051).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded 4,304 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,533 cases, Kyiv region – 2,853, Volyn region – 2,825, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,797, Kharkiv region – 2,466, Ternopil region – 2,142, Vinnytsia region – 2,002, Odesa region – 1,984, Zhytomyr region – 1,484, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,120 cases.

A total of 863 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 713 cases – Donetsk region, 695 cases – Cherkasy region, 664 cases – Kirovohrad region, 599 cases – Zaporizhia region, 578 cases – Chernihiv region, 463 cases – Mykolayiv region, 326 cases – Poltava region, 323 cases – Sumy region, 201 cases – Kherson region and 87 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quaranti...
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City...
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Up...
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry
News
SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region 13:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry 13:17
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 13:13
NACP Hands 2 Administrative Protocols Over To Zelenskyy Over Non-Declaration Of Considerable Changes In Property 13:11
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10 13:05
more news
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry 12:53
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok