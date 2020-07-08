Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 8, there were 50,414 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,306 lethal cases.

Besides, a total of 23,119 patients had recovered.

On July 7, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 926 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on July 7, the indicator of newly-infected people decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 926).

The share of new cases as at July 7 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 6.

As at the morning of July 8, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 25,989, down 0.54% over July 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (6,562), Kyiv city (5,779) and Chernivtsi region (5,051).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded 4,304 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,533 cases, Kyiv region – 2,853, Volyn region – 2,825, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,797, Kharkiv region – 2,466, Ternopil region – 2,142, Vinnytsia region – 2,002, Odesa region – 1,984, Zhytomyr region – 1,484, Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,120 cases.

A total of 863 cases have been registered in Khmelnytskyi region, 713 cases – Donetsk region, 695 cases – Cherkasy region, 664 cases – Kirovohrad region, 599 cases – Zaporizhia region, 578 cases – Chernihiv region, 463 cases – Mykolayiv region, 326 cases – Poltava region, 323 cases – Sumy region, 201 cases – Kherson region and 87 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.