9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry

As at July 8, nine regions of Ukraine did not meet the June 22-updated criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; and in compliance with the data available as at July 7, Lviv region was again declared as being non-compliant with the criteria, and Chernihiv region met them.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) was not met by Zakarpattia region (63.86%).

The testing coverage level (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) was not met by Donetsk region (19.64) and Odesa region (22.61).

The indicator of the share of positive results of polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) was not met by Volyn region (21.80%), Donetsk region (13.10%), Zakarpattia region (17.94%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (11.79%), Lviv region (13.06%), Rivne region (16.28%), and Kharkiv region (12.97%).

The criterion of the incidence rate (must not exceed 10%) was not met by Donetsk region (174.87%), Ternopil region (48.40%), and Kharkiv region (13.41%).

The hospital bed occupancy in the city of Kyiv was 37.93%, the number of tests per hundred thousand people was 95.37, the share of positive PCR-tests – 5.36%, and the incidence rate was 7.62%.

As at July 7, nine regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; and over the data available as at July 6, Odesa region again became non-compliant with the criteria.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 7, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 807 over July 6 to 50,414, and the number of deaths rose by 23 over July 6 to 1,306; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 43.1%, and the number of new lethal cases rose by 9.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 8, there were 50,414 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,306 lethal cases.

Besides, a total of 23,119 patients had recovered.

On July 7, a total of 807 new cases were registered, 926 people recovered, and 23 people died.

Therefore, on July 7, the indicator of newly-infected people decreased and was lower than the number of those, who recovered (807 vs 926).

The share of new cases as at July 7 made 1.6% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 6.

As at the morning of July 8, the number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) made 25,989, down 0.54% over July 7.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus-infected people has been registered in Lviv region (6,562), Kyiv city (5,779) and Chernivtsi region (5,051).