NACP Hands 2 Administrative Protocols Over To Zelenskyy Over Non-Declaration Of Considerable Changes In Proper

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has handed two administrative protocols over to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over non-declaration of considerable changes in his income and assets.

The NACP has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the Agency, after taking the presidential office, Zelenskyy has bought and sold government domestic loan bonds.

The overall cost of the securities exceeded 50 tax-exempt minimum personal incomes.

Therefore, Zelenskyy should have provided the Declarations Register with the information about considerable changes in his property state 10 after the buy and sale of government domestic loan bonds.

However, the Register never obtained such information.

Respective information will be passed to court.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Zelenskyy has personally informed the NACP about the violation of the legislation by non-provision of the said information.