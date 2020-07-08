subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10
08 July 2020, Wednesday, 13:05 14
Politics 2020-07-08T13:06:25+03:00
Ukrainian news
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10

Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10

Даша Зубкова
Poroshenko, court, investigation, Petro Poroshenko, Serhii Semochko, former President

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended till October 10 a pre-trial investigation into a criminal case against former president, Petro Poroshenko, on suspicion of incitement for unlawful appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service.

This follows from the respective court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was taken in the morning of July 8.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has adjourned its Poroshenko hearing until July 8.

Больше новостей о: Poroshenko court investigation Petro Poroshenko Serhii Semochko former President

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry
News
SSU Detains Russia’s FSS Agent Suspected Of Attempt To Blast Cisterns With Ammonia In Luhansk Region 13:32
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Growing 2nd Day In Row, Up 43.1% To 807 On July 7, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 9.5% To 23 – Health Ministry 13:17
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Criteria For Quarantine Relaxation – Health Ministry 13:13
NACP Hands 2 Administrative Protocols Over To Zelenskyy Over Non-Declaration Of Considerable Changes In Property 13:11
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10 13:05
more news
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry 12:53
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
more news
Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok