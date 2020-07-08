Court Extends Investigation Into Case Against Poroshenko Till October 10

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended till October 10 a pre-trial investigation into a criminal case against former president, Petro Poroshenko, on suspicion of incitement for unlawful appointment of Serhii Semochko as the first deputy head of the External Intelligence Service.

This follows from the respective court ruling, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The decision was taken in the morning of July 8.

