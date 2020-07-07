subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Events
  • Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:58 10
Events 2020-07-08T03:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Kl

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko

Даша Зубкова
Kyiv, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., quarantine strengthening

On July 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 63 over July 5 to 5,665, and the number of deaths rose by three to 119.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 30 women aged 19-71; 28 men aged 21-77; four girls aged 3-17; and three-year-old boy.

The number also included four medical workers.

Six patients were hospitalized on July 6, and the rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On July 6, a total of 39 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,848 resident of the Ukrainian capital have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Shevchenkivskyi district – 15, Solomiyanskyi district – 11, and Dniprovskyi district – 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 59 over July 4 to 5,602, and the number of deaths rose by two to 116.

On July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 7, there were a total of 49,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine; the number included 1,283 lethal cases.

Besides, 22,193 patients had recovered.

On July 6, a total of 564 new cases were registered, 490 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (564 vs 490).

The share of new cases as at July 6 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 5.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 7 made 26,131 people, up 0.2% over July 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,445), city of Kyiv (5,665) and Chernivtsi region (5,032).

Больше новостей о: Kyiv Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine. quarantine strengthening

Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Up...
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation...
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up ...
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office
International Reserves Up 12.4% To USD 28.5 Billion In June
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko 17:58
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Green Tariff For Solar Power Plants In Ukraine 2.5-3 Times Higher Than In Germany In 2017-2019 – Rada Energy Committee Head Herus 17:52
International Reserves Up 12.4% To USD 28.5 Billion In June 17:49
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office 17:46
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company 09:09 Video
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
more news
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
NBU Acquires USD 169.8 Million On Interbank Market, First Since April Sells USD 150.9 Million June 30 – July 3 12:21
SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court 17:16
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok