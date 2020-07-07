Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Kl

On July 6, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 63 over July 5 to 5,665, and the number of deaths rose by three to 119.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 30 women aged 19-71; 28 men aged 21-77; four girls aged 3-17; and three-year-old boy.

The number also included four medical workers.

Six patients were hospitalized on July 6, and the rest of the sick are staying in self-isolation.

On July 6, a total of 39 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, a total of 1,848 resident of the Ukrainian capital have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus-infected people was registered in Shevchenkivskyi district – 15, Solomiyanskyi district – 11, and Dniprovskyi district – 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 59 over July 4 to 5,602, and the number of deaths rose by two to 116.

On July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 7, there were a total of 49,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine; the number included 1,283 lethal cases.

Besides, 22,193 patients had recovered.

On July 6, a total of 564 new cases were registered, 490 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (564 vs 490).

The share of new cases as at July 6 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 5.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 7 made 26,131 people, up 0.2% over July 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,445), city of Kyiv (5,665) and Chernivtsi region (5,032).