FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8

The FlixBus transport company intends to launch domestic trips in Ukraine from July 8.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"FlixBus opened the sale of bus lines between Ukrainian cities. Starting July 8, the Kyiv-Odesa-Zatoka, Kyiv-Zhytomyr-Rivne-Lviv and Kyiv-Zhytomyr-Novohrad-Volynskyi-Rivne-Lviv-Uzhhorod directions are launched. Passengers can already book tickets on the website www.flixbus.ua, in the mobile application and offline ticket offices,” the statement reads.

It is noted that trips were launched through the mediation of one of FlixBus partners in Ukraine - Euroclub.

At the same time, buses will retain the original branding of Euroclub and will have green stickers In cooperation with FlixBus.

The average age of the buses is 6 years, they are equipped with air conditioning, sockets, there is Wi-Fi in the lounges and toilets work.

According to the statement, buses on the Kyiv-Odesa-Zatoka line depart three times a week: on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Kyiv at 10:50 p.m. with arrival at 06:00 a.m. in Odesa and 07:50 a.m. in Zatoka.

The bus leaves on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 07:00 p.m. from Zatoka, at 08:50 p.m. makes a stop in Odesa and arrives in Kyiv at 04:10 a.m.

Buses on the Kyiv - Lviv line will run daily with departure at 07:50 a.m. from Kyiv and arrival at 03:00 p.m. in Lviv.

The bus leaves back at 10:00 a.m. from Lviv and arrives at 05:00 p.m. in Kyiv.

Stops will also be in Zhytomyr and Rivne.

The Kyiv-Uzhhorod route will operate on the previously launched Kyiv-Vienna line, the bus runs twice a week: on Wednesday and Saturday, the bus leaves Kyiv at 07:50 a.m. and arrives in Uzhhorod at 09:25 p.m., with stops in Zhytomyr, Novohrad-Volynskyi, Rivne and Lviv.

The bus leaves on Monday and Friday at 4 in the morning from Uzhhorod and arrives at 03:55 p.m. in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, FlixBus partially resumed trips to Ukraine after relaxing of quarantine restrictions.

Officially, FlixBus entered the Ukrainian market in June 2019.

FlixBus operates in 30 countries and serves 2,500 destinations.