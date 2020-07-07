subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:55 15
Politics 2020-07-08T03:15:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8

FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, trip, travel, FlixBus, bus, domestic trips

The FlixBus transport company intends to launch domestic trips in Ukraine from July 8.

The company has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"FlixBus opened the sale of bus lines between Ukrainian cities. Starting July 8, the Kyiv-Odesa-Zatoka, Kyiv-Zhytomyr-Rivne-Lviv and Kyiv-Zhytomyr-Novohrad-Volynskyi-Rivne-Lviv-Uzhhorod directions are launched. Passengers can already book tickets on the website www.flixbus.ua, in the mobile application and offline ticket offices,” the statement reads.

It is noted that trips were launched through the mediation of one of FlixBus partners in Ukraine - Euroclub.

At the same time, buses will retain the original branding of Euroclub and will have green stickers In cooperation with FlixBus.

The average age of the buses is 6 years, they are equipped with air conditioning, sockets, there is Wi-Fi in the lounges and toilets work.

According to the statement, buses on the Kyiv-Odesa-Zatoka line depart three times a week: on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from Kyiv at 10:50 p.m. with arrival at 06:00 a.m. in Odesa and 07:50 a.m. in Zatoka.

The bus leaves on Saturday, Sunday and Monday at 07:00 p.m. from Zatoka, at 08:50 p.m. makes a stop in Odesa and arrives in Kyiv at 04:10 a.m.

Buses on the Kyiv - Lviv line will run daily with departure at 07:50 a.m. from Kyiv and arrival at 03:00 p.m. in Lviv.

The bus leaves back at 10:00 a.m. from Lviv and arrives at 05:00 p.m. in Kyiv.

Stops will also be in Zhytomyr and Rivne.

The Kyiv-Uzhhorod route will operate on the previously launched Kyiv-Vienna line, the bus runs twice a week: on Wednesday and Saturday, the bus leaves Kyiv at 07:50 a.m. and arrives in Uzhhorod at 09:25 p.m., with stops in Zhytomyr, Novohrad-Volynskyi, Rivne and Lviv.

The bus leaves on Monday and Friday at 4 in the morning from Uzhhorod and arrives at 03:55 p.m. in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on June 25, FlixBus partially resumed trips to Ukraine after relaxing of quarantine restrictions.

Officially, FlixBus entered the Ukrainian market in June 2019.

FlixBus operates in 30 countries and serves 2,500 destinations.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine trip travel FlixBus bus domestic trips

FlixBus Ready To Adjust Transportation From/To Ukr...
Ecolines Bus Carrier Will Resume Trips To Poland F...
Court Allows MP Rozenblat To Freely Travel Within ...
Ukraine, Turkey Sign Agreement On Citizens' Trips ...
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office
International Reserves Up 12.4% To USD 28.5 Billion In June
News
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko 17:58
FlixBus To Launch Domestic Trips In Ukraine From July 8 17:55
Green Tariff For Solar Power Plants In Ukraine 2.5-3 Times Higher Than In Germany In 2017-2019 – Rada Energy Committee Head Herus 17:52
International Reserves Up 12.4% To USD 28.5 Billion In June 17:49
Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office 17:46
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company 09:09 Video
Anti-corruption officials afraid of people: UkrLandFarming's representatives not allowed to attend parliament anti-corruption committee meeting 15:49
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
more news
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
NBU Acquires USD 169.8 Million On Interbank Market, First Since April Sells USD 150.9 Million June 30 – July 3 12:21
SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court 17:16
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
more news
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 63 To 5,665, Number Of Deaths Up 3 To 119 On July 6 – Klitschko
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok