Incidence Rate Of COVID-19 In Ukraine Over Week Ups By 7.6% To 62.4 Cases Per 100,000 People – Presidential Office

07 July 2020, Tuesday, 17:46 19
World 2020-07-08T02:45:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Presidential Office, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine., incidence rate

The incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ukraine compared with the data as of July 1 (58 cases per 100,000 people) increased by 7.6% to 62.4 cases per 100,000 people.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement on the President’s website following a traditional conference call chaired by Volodymyr Zelenskyy to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

"Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that today the incidence rate of COVID-19 in Ukraine is 62.4 people per 100,000 people," the statement reads.

According to him, such a large figure arose due to the outbreak in certain regions, for example in Vinnytsia and Zakarpattia regions, as well as in the city of Kyiv.

In turn, the Minister of Health Maksym Stepanov announced a decrease in the number of people who have pneumonia.

"Everyone who died on this day from the consequences of COVID-19 - and this is 21 people - had serious concomitant diseases and were at the risk zone," he said.

He also assured that the Ministry of Health will deal with the situation in the Kharkiv Regional Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital, which has become a center of social tension due to the lack of beds for patients with COVID-19 and the lack of doctors.

At the meeting Zelenskyy stressed that he expects the early opening of departments of the Okhmatdyt National Children's Specialized Hospital (Kyiv), which was postponed from June 1 to the end of July in connection with the coronavirus pandemic.

“It was difficult to complete everything with the development of the coronavirus pandemic. But now we have stabilized the situation both economically and in the healthcare sector. Therefore, we need to expedite the opening of the Okhmatdyt children's hospital for our children,” he said.

Shmyhal during the meeting also said that the government is carefully studying the practice of overcoming coronavirus abroad and the experience of other countries in preparing for the start of the new school year on September 1, which is especially important for first-graders.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, according to Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, the European Union will be able to open borders for Ukrainian tourists in the case when the number of patients per 100,000 people does not exceed the average in the EU, which as of last week was 16 patients per 100,000 people.

