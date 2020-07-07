subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 13:03 18
Politics 2020-07-07T15:00:04+03:00
Ukrainian news
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8

Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Kyiv, flight, airline, UAE, Flydubai, Dubai, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19

The Flydubai airline (UAE) intends to resume Kyiv-Dubai flights from July 8.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Boryspil international airport.

“On July 8, the Boryspil International Airport invites you to meet the arrival of the Boeing 737-800 next-generation together and congratulate Flydubai on resuming regular flights to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

According to the airline’s reservation system, flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ticket prices start at USD 214.53.

Flights from Odesa are not yet available.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of July 6, the UAE is included in the red zone of the Ministry of Health, which means that upon returning from this country, the Ukrainian will need to be in quarantine for 14 days.

Больше новостей о: Ukraine Kyiv flight airline UAE Flydubai Dubai Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19

Flydubai Considering Possibility Of Launching Lviv...
German Lufthansa To Resume Flights From Kyiv To Fr...
550 Passengers Arrived Home From Portugal, Italy, ...
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establis...
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry
News
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry 12:53
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company 09:09 Video
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
more news
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministry 12:04
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok