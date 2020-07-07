Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8

The Flydubai airline (UAE) intends to resume Kyiv-Dubai flights from July 8.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a statement of the Boryspil international airport.

“On July 8, the Boryspil International Airport invites you to meet the arrival of the Boeing 737-800 next-generation together and congratulate Flydubai on resuming regular flights to Ukraine,” the statement reads.

According to the airline’s reservation system, flights will be operated on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

Ticket prices start at USD 214.53.

Flights from Odesa are not yet available.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as of July 6, the UAE is included in the red zone of the Ministry of Health, which means that upon returning from this country, the Ukrainian will need to be in quarantine for 14 days.