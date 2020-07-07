subscribe to newsletter
  9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

As at July 7, nine regions of Ukraine did not meet the criteria for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions updated on June 22; and over the data available as at July 6, Odesa region again became non-compliant with the criteria.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The criterion of occupancy of beds at hospitals receiving coronavirus-infected people (must not exceed 50%) is not met by Zakarpattia region (62.05%).

The indicator of the testing coverage (must not be lower than 24 per hundred thousand people) is not met by Donetsk region (20.76), Odesa region (23.44) and Chernihiv region (14.70).

The indicator of the share of positive polymerase chain reaction tests (PCR) (must not exceed 11%) is not met by Volyn region (25.52%), Zakarpattia region (17.24%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (13.11%), Rivne region (15.19%), and Kharkiv region (11.47%).

The incidence rate criterion (must not exceed 10%) is not met by Volyn region (19.61%) Donetsk region (122.71%), Ivano-Frankivsk region (14.11%), and Ternopil region (47.31%).

The hospital bed occupancy in Kyiv city is 39.16%, the testing coverage per hundred thousand people is 94.87, the share of positive PCR-tests – 5.01%, and the incidence rate is 0.07%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, as at July 6, a total of eight regions of Ukraine did not meet the June 22-updated criterial for further relaxation of the quarantine restrictions; as at July 5, the city of Kyiv, Odesa and Lviv regions were declared being compliant with the criteria; at the same time, Kharkiv and Ternopil regions – non-complaint ones.

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has extended the adaptive quarantine until July 31.

Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that in case of rapid growth in the incidence rate in 10 or more regions, quarantine restrictions might be toughened.

On July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 7, there were a total of 49,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine; the number included 1,283 lethal cases.

Besides, 22,193 patients had recovered.

On July 6, a total of 564 new cases were registered, 490 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (564 vs 490).

The share of new cases as at July 6 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 5.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 7 made 26,131 people, up 0.2% over July 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,445), city of Kyiv (5,665) and Chernivtsi region (5,032).

Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
