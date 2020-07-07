Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court started considering the constitutionality of the Law of Ukraine on functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state one under the appeal of 51 members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The hearing is being broadcast on the official website of the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing started at 10 a.m.

The issue is being considered orally.

The reporting judge is Serhii Holovatyi.

Authors of the constitutional appeal state that the law on Ukrainian language violates the constitutional right of the citizens of Ukraine to use native language, creates environment of intolerance to language diversity in multinational Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, a total of 51 MPs requested the Constitutional Court to declare the law unconstitutional.