subscribe to newsletter
26.65 27.05
29.4 29.95
˟
  • News
  • Politics
  • Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:57 8
Politics 2020-07-07T14:16:13+03:00
Ukrainian news
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning

Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning

Даша Зубкова
court, law, Constitutional Court, Ukrainian language, Ukrainian la, constitutionality

On Tuesday, the Constitutional Court started considering the constitutionality of the Law of Ukraine on functioning of the Ukrainian language as a state one under the appeal of 51 members of the Ukrainian Parliament.

The hearing is being broadcast on the official website of the Constitutional Court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The hearing started at 10 a.m.

The issue is being considered orally.

The reporting judge is Serhii Holovatyi.

Authors of the constitutional appeal state that the law on Ukrainian language violates the constitutional right of the citizens of Ukraine to use native language, creates environment of intolerance to language diversity in multinational Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in June 2019, a total of 51 MPs requested the Constitutional Court to declare the law unconstitutional.

Больше новостей о: court law Constitutional Court Ukrainian language Ukrainian la constitutionality

Government Must Abide by Constitutional Court Ruli...
Case Upon Journalist Sheremet’s Murder Ready To Be...
Zelenskyy Signs Law Suspending Fines For Violation...
Yermak Speaks Ukrainian During Normandy Format Tal...
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry
News
Flydubai To Resume Kyiv-Dubai Flights From July 8 13:03
9 Regions Non-Compliant With Quarantine Relaxation Criteria As At July 7 – Health Ministry 13:00
Constitutional Court Starts Considering Constitutionality Of Law On Ukrainian Language Functioning 12:57
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry 12:53
Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov 12:49
more news
Bakhmatyuk's UkrLandFarming blocking SAPO HQ, demanding that prosecutors comply with court ruling, cease to terrorize company 09:09 Video
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM 17:23
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
more news
SBI Hands Indictment Over To Pashynskyi, His Case Will Be Sent To Court On Monday 11:33
Quarantine Relaxation Criteria Not Met By 8 Regions – Health Ministry 11:51
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii 17:19
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases Decreasing 2nd Day In Row, Down 34% To 543 On July 5, Number Of New Lethal Cases Down By 41% To 13 – Public Health Center 11:37
Number Of PCR-Tests Down 32.6% To 6,696, Number Of ELISA Remains Unchanged At 4,013 On July 5 – Health Ministry 12:04
more news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
Agency services Contacts Editorial staff Privacy policy Sitemap

ok