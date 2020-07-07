subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
07 July 2020, Tuesday, 12:53
2020-07-07
Ukrainian news
Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry

Даша Зубкова
Ukraine, Coronavirus, quarantine, COVID-19, death from coronavirus, quarantine restrictions, quarantine relaxation, adaptive quarantine.

On July 6, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 564 over July 5 to 49,607, and the number of deaths rose by 21 over July 5 to 1,283; at the same time, the number of new cases rose by 3.9%, and the number of lethal cases rose by 61.5%.

The Health Ministry has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 7, there were a total of 49,607 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine; the number included 1,283 lethal cases.

Besides, 22,193 patients had recovered.

On July 6, a total of 564 new cases were registered, 490 people recovered, and 21 people died.

Therefore, on July 6, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of the recovered (564 vs 490).

The share of new cases as at July 6 made 1.2% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 5.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 7 made 26,131 people, up 0.2% over July 6.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,445), city of Kyiv (5,665) and Chernivtsi region (5,032).

Besides, Rivne region has recorded 4,228 coronavirus infection cases, Zakarpattia region – 3,458 cases, Kyiv region – 2,809, Volyn region – 2,788, Ivano-Frankivsk region – 2,744, Kharkiv region – 2,416, Ternopil region – 2,108, Vinnytsia region – 1,979, Odesa region – 1,919, Zhytomyr region – 1,469, and Dnipropetrovsk region – 1,116 cases.

A total of 842 cases have been recorded by Khmelnytskyi region, 686 cases – Donetsk region, 678 cases – Cherkasy region, 663 cases – Kirovohrad region, 598 cases – Zaporizhia region, 576 cases – Chernihiv region, 461 cases – Mykolayiv region, 325 cases – Poltava region, 321 cases – Sumy region, 196 cases – Kherson region and 85 cases - Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

On July 4, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 823 over July 3 to 48,500, and the number of deaths rose by 22 over July 3 to 1,249; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 9.95% and the number of new lethal cases rose by 46.7%.

Ukraine Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 death from coronavirus quarantine restrictions quarantine relaxation adaptive quarantine.

Number Of New Covid-19 Cases After 2-Day Fall, Up 3.9% To 564 On July 6, Number Of New Lethal Cases Up 61.5% To 21 – Health Ministry
