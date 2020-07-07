Normandy Format Meeting Likely To Take Place In August – Reznykov

A meeting of the leaders of the Normandy Four (Ukraine, Germany, Russia and France) is likely to take place in Berlin (Germany) in August 2020.

Vice prime minister / Minister for Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories / deputy head of the Trilateral Contact Group (Ukraine - Russia - OSCE) on the implementation of the peace plan in the East of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznykov, said this on the air of the ICTV channel, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He said that the meeting will depend on fulfillment of the agreements reached at the previous meeting in Paris (France).

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, has discussed possibility of holding such a meeting with an advisor of Chancellor of Germany Angela Merkel.