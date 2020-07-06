subscribe to newsletter
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv Region Up 15 To 2,789 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 1 To 54

Таня Герасимова
On July 5, the number of coronavirus infection cases in Kyiv region rose by 15 over July 4 to 2,789, and the number of deaths rose by one to 54.

Press service of the Kyiv Regional State Administration has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The largest number of new cases was registered in the population centers of Obukhiv (4) and Bila Tserkva (4).

One case was recorded in each of the following population centers: Baryshivka, Hlevakha, Bucha, Irpin, Yahotyn, Hostomel, and the village of Kozhukhivka.

A total of 1,512 people including 131 children have recovered.

Since March 14, the Kyiv Regional Laboratory Center has received a total of 6,227 report on suspicion of Covid-19.

On July 5, the number received was 28.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv region rose by 27 to 2,774.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).

Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 59 To 5,602 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 116 – Klitschko
