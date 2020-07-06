subscribe to newsletter
  Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 59 To 5,602 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 116 – Klitschko
06 July 2020, Monday, 17:26 13
Number Of Coronavirus-Infected People In Kyiv City Up 59 To 5,602 On July 5, Number Of Deaths Up 2 To 116 – Klitschko

Таня Герасимова
On July 5, the number of coronavirus-infected people in the city of Kyiv rose by 59 over July 4 to 5,602, and the number of deaths rose by two to 116.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The number of newly-infected people included 28 women aged 19-73, 28 men aged 18-77, a four-year-old girl; and two boys aged three months and six years

The number included four medical workers.

Seven residents of Kyiv were hospitalized and the rest of the newly-infected people stayed in self-isolation.

On July 5, a total of 91 residents of Kyiv recovered.

Since the start of the epidemic, 1,733 residents of Kyiv have recovered.

The largest number of coronavirus cases was registered in Dniprovskyi district – 9, Darnytskyi district – 9, Podilskyi district – 7, Shevchenkivskyi district – 7, and Holosiivskyi district – 7.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 4, the number of coronavirus-infected people in Kyiv rose by 78 over July 3 to 5,543.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).

