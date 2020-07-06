Kyiv Permits Restaurants, Public Catering Establishments And Movie Theaters To Work After 10 PM

The Kyiv City State Administration has permitted restaurants, public catering establishments and movie theaters work after 10 p.m.

Kyiv City Mayor / Chairperson of the Kyiv City State Administration, Vitali Klitschko, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, he added that the operation of entertainment establishments and cultural mass events are prohibited after 10 p.m.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 1, Kyiv prohibited operation of public catering and entertainment establishments after 10 p.m.

On July 5, the number of newly-registered coronavirus infection cases in Ukraine rose by 543 over July 4 to 49,043, the number of deaths rose by 13 over July 4 to 1,262; at the same time, the number of new cases decreased by 34%, and the number of new lethal cases decreased by 41%.

According to the report, as at the morning of July 6, there were 49,043 laboratory-confirmed Covid-19 cases registered in Ukraine, the number included 1,262 lethal cases; besides, 21,703 had recovered.

On July 5, a total of 543 new cases were registered, 321 people recovered, and 13 people died.

Therefore, on July 5, the indicator of newly-infected people exceeded the number of those recovered (543 vs 321).

The share of new cases as at July 5 made 1.1% of the overall number of the sick recorded as at July 4.

The number of active sick (less those, who recovered and died) as at the morning of July 6 made 26,078 people, up 0.78% over July 5.

Since the start of the epidemic, the largest number of coronavirus cases has been registered in Lviv region (6,301), Kyiv city (5,602) and Chernivtsi region (5,018).