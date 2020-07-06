subscribe to newsletter
06 July 2020, Monday, 17:19
NBU Council Refrains From Re-Election Of NBU Deputy Head Churii

Таня Герасимова
National Bank of Ukraine, Yakiv Smolii, Oleh Churii

The Council of the National Bank has refrained from re-electing Oleh Churii to the post of a deputy head of the NBU.

The head of the NBU Council, Bohdan Danylyshyn, has announced this, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

An extraordinary meeting of the Council of the National Bank took place on July 6, at which the presentation of the head of the National Bank on the appointment of Oleh Churii as a deputy head of the NBU was examined.

The Council refrained from the appointment.

In accordance with article 20 of the Law of Ukraine "On the National Bank of Ukraine", the deputy head of the NBU, whose term of office has expired, holds office until the new deputy head takes office.

It is noted that the Council aims to further constructively cooperate with the board of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on July 3, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Yakiv Smolii from the post of the head of the NBU.

Smolii was appointed to this position on March 15, 2018.

On June 24, Churii filed a declaration as a candidate for the post of a deputy head of the NBU.

He took this position in 2015.

Earlier, the head of the NBU, Yakiv Smolii, said that he would offer Churii to take this position again - for seven years already.

Churii oversees in the NBU the direction of monetary policy, transactions with government bonds, refinancing, etc.

