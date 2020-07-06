subscribe to newsletter
06 July 2020, Monday, 17:16 9
SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court

Таня Герасимова
criminal case, Serhii Pashynskyi, State Bureau of Investigation, Viyacheslav Khimikus

The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) has sent the indictment against former parliamentarian Serhii Pashynskyi (People’s Front faction) to court.

The press service of the State Bureau of Investigation announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The indictment against member of the V-VIII parliaments who is accused of assault with a firearm (Section 1 of Article 121 of the Ukrainian Criminal Code) has been sent to court. Pre-trial investigation in criminal proceedings against him was conducted by investigators at the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation," the statement said.

According to the statement, the pre-trial investigation established that Pashinsky pulled out his registered firearm (a Glock 19 pistol) and fired a shot at citizen Khimikus during a verbal conflict between them in Kyiv region on December 31, 2016.

Khimikus suffered fragmentation fracture of the femoral of his left leg as a result of the gunshot.

According to a forensic report, the injuries he sustained are severe.

Pashinsky faces 5-8 years in prison if found guilty.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Bureau of Investigation recently completed the investigation of the case against Pashynskyi.

SBI Sends Indictment Against Ex-MP Pashynskyi To Court
